President Kovind greets Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on their Statehood Day

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day and wished both the states to make rapid strides in development while living in harmony with nature.



Taking to Twitter, the president wrote "Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on statehood day. Endowed with natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, both the states exemplify unity in diversity."

"I wish both the states to make rapid strides in development while living in harmony with nature," he further said.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986. (ANI)

