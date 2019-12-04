President Kovind greets Indian Navy personnel on Navy Day

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended his wishes to Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day and said that nation is proud of their commitment towards the maritime security.

"On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and men and women of the Indian Navy. Nation is proud of your commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies. May you ever rule the waters. Jai Hind!" Kovind tweeted.

Taking to Twitter Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his best wishes to the Indian Navy personnel and saluted their invincible courage.

[{f4c07f1d-b1fd-42ab-bfe9-3079eedfd139:intradmin/Capture_BLa2Bn9.JPG}]

"On the Navy Day, I convey my best wishes and greetings to all the Indian Navy personnel and their families. The nation has unwavering faith and pride in the Indian Navy. It is the manifestation of India's maritime power. We salute their indomitable courage and valour," Singh tweeted.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.

This year the theme of the Navy Day is 'Indian Navy-Salient, Strong and Swift'. (ANI)

