President Kovind greets nation on Chaitra Navratri, other festivals

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted people on the first day of 'Navratri', and offered his best wishes to various regions and communities celebrating their new year as per the traditional Hindu calendar.

"Greetings to fellow citizens on Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Vishu and Vaisakhi. These festivals, celebrated in different ways across India, symbolise unity in diversity. May these festivals bring good health, peace and prosperity to all," tweeted the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also extended Navratri greetings to the people.

"Wish you all the best in New Year. I pray to God that the New Year brings new happiness and new joy in your life. The Chaitra Navratri Mahaparva is also starting from today itself. I pray to Devi Maa to fulfil all your wishes," Birla tweeted in Hindi.

"Today various festivals are being celebrated including Vishu and Ugadi in South India, Rangoli Bihu in Assam, Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and the start of Chaitra Navratri, Mesha Sankranti, Poila Boishakh, Sajibu Cheiraoba and Puthandu or Varsha Pirappu in other parts of the country. I extend my good wishes to you all on these festivals," he added.

Chaitra Navratri or Vasant Navratri is celebrated during the spring season in India and it is considered to be an important nine-day celebration for the Hindu community.

This year Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated from April 13 to April 22. The festival is much like Maha Navratri, dedicated to the nine different forms of Goddess Durga, collectively known as Navdurga. (ANI)