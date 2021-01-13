President Kovind greets nation on Lohri

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Lohri and wished for harmony, love and affection in the society.

"Greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush parva. May these festivals strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase prosperity and happiness in the country," a tweet from the President of India read.

Earlier in the day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion. "Lohri and Bhogi greetings to all! These festivals are known for their colourfulness and symbolise good harvest and bountifulness of nature. May the pious bonfires bring in happiness, good health and prosperity for all," he tweeted.



Lohri is the harvest festival of north India. Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad.



Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi. (ANI)

