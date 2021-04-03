President Kovind greets on the eve of Easter

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday extended his greetings to citizens on the eve of Easter.



In a message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Easter, I extend my best wishes and heartiest congratulations to all the fellow citizens, especially from the Christian community, living in India and abroad."

"This festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated with joy all over the world. Jesus Christ is a symbol of humanity, forgiveness, sacrifice, compassion and truth. His life teaches us peace, love and fraternity,' President said.

"On this joyous occasion, let's follow these values which will strengthen the bond of love, affection and harmony in our society and increase happiness and prosperity in our nation," he added. (ANI)

