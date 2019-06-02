President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo)

President Kovind greets people of Telangana on formation day

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 09:48 IST

New Delhi [India], June 02 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday wished the residents of Telangana for a "bright and prosperous future" on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.
Taking to Twitter to extend his wishes on their statehood day, the President said, "Greetings and good wishes to the people of Telangana on statehood day. My best wishes to all the residents of the state for a bright and prosperous future #PresidentKovind."
The state of Telangana was officially formed on 2 June 2014. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao was elected as the first Chief Minister of the state, following elections in which the party secured a majority.
Yesterday, state Chief Minister Office tweeted, "Telangana enters into the sixth year completing five years of unprecedented progress! Hon'ble CM Sri K Chandrashekar Rao expressed happiness that the State has become a role model for the rest of the country and extended greetings on the momentous occasion. #TelanganaFormationDay."
Hyderabad is all decked up with festive lighting as the city gets ready to celebrate Telangana Formation Day today.
To mark the occasion, important government buildings including the Telangana Assembly and Secretariat have been decorated with colourful lights and flower garlands.
The day will be observed by hoisting the national flag in every district of the state. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will be participating in the celebrations at Public Gardens.
Chief Secretary SK Joshi and DGP Sri Mahender Reddy would also participate in the State Formation Day celebrations.
June 2, 2019, marks the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, marking the official formation of India's youngest state in 2014. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:04 IST

Randeep Singh Surjewala demands action against IAS officer for...

New Delhi (India) Jun 2 (ANI): Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate action against an IAS officer who praised Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 12:03 IST

Siachen to be Rajnath Singh's first visit as Defence Minister

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI) As Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh's first visit outside the national capital would be to the Siachen Glacier-- the world's highest battlefield - to review the security situation along the borders with Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:49 IST

Goa CM seeks report on molestation case against Cong MLA, others

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jun 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought a report after a case was filed against Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate of Congress, Mayor Uday Mdakaikarand and former Deputy Mayor Yatin Parekh for allegedly molesting a woman activist.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:38 IST

Pres Kovind, PM Modi extend wishes on Telangana statehood day

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the fifth Telangana State Formation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended their wishes to the people of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:33 IST

Ludhiana battles heatwave conditions, temp reaches 44 degree Celsius

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): Scorching heat wave conditions has not only gripped the national capital but also Punjab's Ludhiana.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 11:15 IST

50 cars gutted in fire at Delhi police dumping ground

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): As many as 50 vehicles were gutted in a major fire mishap at a dumping ground in the capital city on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:42 IST

Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday visited the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:26 IST

3 held for blackmailing, extorting money from corrupt govt...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Police arrested three people for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from corrupt government employees having corruption charges against them in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:10 IST

Thunderstorm with gusty winds likely to occur in Jharkhand tomorrow: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightning (50-60 kmph) at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand tomorrow (June 3).

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:08 IST

J-K: Indian Army hosts Iftar

Doda (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, the Indian Army on Saturday hosted Iftar here to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 10:06 IST

Fire breaks out at market in Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra)[India], June 2 (ANI): A few shops at a market located in Palghar area were gutted in a fire during early hours of Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 09:39 IST

Rajasthan: Girl sets herself ablaze after sexual harassment, dies

Nagaur (Rajasthan) [India], June 2 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in Makrana area of Nagaur district on Saturday, a month after her father had filed a case of sexual harassment against a youth.

Read More
iocl