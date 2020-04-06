President Kovind greets people on occasion of Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

"My heartiest wishes to all the countrymen, especially the Jain community, on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. Lord Mahavira's teachings of truth, non-violence, astey (non-stealing) and aparigraha (non-attachment) are still relevant today. I wish that this festival bring health, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," the President said in a tweet.

Mahavir Jayanti, is an important religious festival in Jainism that celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir. Jain temples, however, remained closed amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to arrest the rise of coronavirus infections. (ANI)