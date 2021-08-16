President Kovind greets people on Parsi New Year

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): On the occasion of Parsi New Year, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings and said people of the Parsi community have made an immense contribution to several aspects of India's growth and development.

Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, "Navroz Mubarak! People of Parsi community have made immense contribution to several aspects of India's growth & development. May the Parsi New Year bring unity, prosperity & happiness in everyone's life and further strengthen the spirit of harmony & fraternity among our citizens."



The Parsi New Year which is also known as Navroz is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new Persian calendar.

In the Persian language 'Nav' means new, and 'Roz' stands for the day, i.e., 'new day'.

It begins at the stroke of the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. (ANI)

