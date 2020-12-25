President Kovind greets the nation on Christmas

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday greeted citizens of the nation on Christmas and expressed hope that the festival would help strengthen harmony in society.

The President asked the people to follow Christ's teachings of love compassion and charity, and commit themselves to the welfare of society and nation.



"Merry Christmas to everyone! I hope this festival nurtures peace and prosperity and helps strengthen harmony in society. Let us follow Christ's teachings of love, compassion, and charity, committing ourselves to the welfare of our society and nation," the official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)

