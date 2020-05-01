President Kovind greets workers on International Labour Day

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): On the occasion of International Labour Day, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted the men and women workers and stated that they are "laying the foundation for a better and prosperous India".

"On the occasion of Labour Day, best wishes to all our labour brothers and sisters who work tirelessly. This day is dedicated to honoring the hard work and dedication of our crores of our workers," read a post on the official Twitter handle of President of India.

President Kovind further stated that they are laying the foundation for a better and prosperous India and they are our nation builders in the true sense. (ANI)