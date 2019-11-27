Presient Ram Nath Kovind during his address on the occasion of Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court of India on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
President Kovind hails SC for making judgments available in 9 regional languages

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court for making its judgements available in nine regional languages and said the list can include more languages in the coming days.
"Happy that the Supreme Court has followed up my suggestion and started making its judgments available in nine regional languages. In the days to come, the list can include more languages so that common people can read the verdicts of the highest court," Kovind said at the inaugural function of 'Constitution Day' celebrations at the Supreme Court of India.
He added, "The question of access is not limited to the cost factor alone. Language too has been a barrier for many, for a long time. Another hurdle in the way of justice is the delay and the resulting backlog. Clearing this bottleneck requires detailed deliberations and systemic efforts. Information and communication technology can bring about amazing results in this domain."
Adding that the task of making justice more accessible to all has to be a collective effort of all the stakeholders in the bench and the bar, the President said, "Our founding fathers created institutions and designed the right balance among them to ensure that their core objectives are not compromised. The co-existence of our fully independent judiciary with a vibrant parliamentary democracy is a testimony to their sagacity and foresight."
"The nation will always remain grateful to all the members and office-bearers of the Constituent Assembly, particularly its President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, and the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, who is rightly known as the architect of the Constitution," Kovind said.
He added, "I would like to also pay homage especially to the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly. They included Sarojini Naidu, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Hansaben Jivraj Mehta, Sucheta Kripalani and G. Durgabai, who spoke of equal rights for one and all when women in many parts of the world were denied basic rights." (ANI)

