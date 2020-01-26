From left: PM Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during 'AT Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Photo/ANI
From left: PM Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu during 'AT Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Photo/ANI

President Kovind hosts 'At Home' reception, PM Modi, Brazil President among attendees

ANI | Updated: Jan 26, 2020 18:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday hosted 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of 71st Republic Day of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were among signatories who attended the 'At Home' reception.
Brazilian President Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest of this year's Republic Day celebration. (ANI)

