President Kovind inaugurates annual 'Udyanotsav' at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inaugurated the annual Udyanotsav of the Rashtrapati Bhavan">Mughal Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind.

The 15-acre gardens will be open for the public from February 5 to March 8, 2020 between 10 am to 4 pm.

The visit can also be booked online on the President of India's website.



The Gardens will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance, according to a press statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.



As in previous years, a small beautified cactus corner with interesting varieties of cactus and succulents has been landscaped. An exhibition stall will also showcase organic fresh vegetables and fruits grown in the President's Estate Organic Farm. (ANI)

