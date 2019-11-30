President Kovind inaugurates ICRACCIT 2019 at PSIT College in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh)[India], Nov 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday inaugurated the conference on recent advancements in computer, communication and information technology (ICRACCIT 2019) at PSIT College of Higher Education here.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said: "Technology has been a prime mover of social change. India's journey from a poor nation at the time of independence to one of the fastest and biggest economies in the world has come about in part thanks to technology."

"As we aim to become a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2024-25, we again look forward to technology playing its role. Apart from giving us the economic might, new forms of knowledge have bettered the lives of people on the margins of society. Moreover, advances in information and communication technology have been a great equaliser in all walks of life," he added.

Adding that technology is just an instrument, the president said: "Be it fire or electricity, it is a great servant but a bad master. When we deliberate on the latest technological advancements, we should keep foremost in mind the implications for humanity."

"Kanpur has an excellent example of using technology for humanity. Over the decades, Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO) has helped countless persons with disabilities by manufacturing rehabilitation aids, with a focus on continuous technology upgradation," he added. (ANI)