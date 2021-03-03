President Kovind, ministers, famous personalities receive first COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): President Kovind, along with several Union Ministers, leaders, and famous personalities, received their first shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on the third day of the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi. The President administered the first shot as the country's vaccination campaign has been widened to include people above age 60, and those who are 45 or more and suffering from certain medical conditions.

He had earlier said it was a matter of immense pride that India is conducting the world's largest vaccination programme. "Both the vaccines rolled out under this programme are produced indigenously," he had said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also took the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination centre at the District Medical Office in Thiruvananthapuram.

"COVID-19 vaccination was a good experience. I experienced no pain of even the needle going inside the body. One can barely know when the vaccination is over," he said.

"Unlike other vaccinations, there is no pain of the medicine going into the body," he added. The Chief Minister also appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was administered the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Sanquelim. He further appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.

"Received the first dose for COVI-19 vaccine today at PHC Sankhali. I once again appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. Let us together eradicate COVID-19 from Goa," Goa CM tweeted.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri took their first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Kaushambi.



"Prevention is better than cure. Lakshmi and I became part of the world's largest vaccination drive. Got vaccinated at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Kaushambi," Puri tweeted.

His wife, Lakshmi Puri, tweeted, "Elated to be part of India's historic COVID-19 vaccine drive. Harbinger of India's liberation from fear of contagion and disease, from social isolation and economic disruption. Look forward to family reunions too!"

Governor of Sikkim Ganga Prasad and his wife also received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at STNM Hospital in Gangtok today.

Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan also received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Fortis Escorts hospital in Okhl in New Delhi.

Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansami was administered his first dose of COVID-19 at GH, Puducherry.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at JIPMER hospital in Puducherry on the third day of the second phase.

"Thank you doctors, nurses, health workers and, administrators for successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive and urge all eligible citizens to get vaccinated," he tweeted.

World Cup-winning captain and former India all-rounder Kapil Dev also received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kapil, 62, took the vaccine at the Fortis Hospital Heart Institute under the supervision of his cardiologist Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology. (ANI)

