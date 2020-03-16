President Kovind nominates former CJI Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], Mar 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday nominated former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha.

Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019.

On November 9, 2019, the five-judge bench headed by him had delivered the verdict in the long-pending Ayodhya dispute case.

Before leaving the office, Gogoi had said that the issue of pendency of cases in Indian courts is used extensively to "pull down the institution".

Gogoi had also left a letter for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), stating that a part of him would always remain with the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

