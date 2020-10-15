President Kovind pays floral tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday paid floral tribute to former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan," the President of India tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also paid tribute to Kalam saying that his life journey gives strength to millions.

From being the people's President to spearheading the development of the most significant Indian missiles, Kalam contributed to the development of the country in different spheres.



As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with India's two major space research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).



For his work in the stream of science and politics, the 11th President was also awarded India's highest civilian honour or the Bharat Ratna. He also earned the sobriquet 'Missile Man of India' for his role in the development of India's missile programmes.



Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015, while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management Shillong when he collapsed and died due to a cardiac arrest.



Five years after his demise, his contributions are still remembered as some of the best scientific and technological developments in the country. (ANI)





