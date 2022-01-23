President Kovind pays floral tributes to Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted from its official account.

Earlier in the day, Kovind while remembering the freedom fighter said, "India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary in the Central Hall of Parliament here.



Notably, last year, the Government had declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

In a first, India will begin Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

To commence the celebrations of Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi on Sunday at around 6 pm.

On January 21, the Prime Minister informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon. (ANI)

