President Kovind pays last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind paid last respects to Union Minister and Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence in New Delhi on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached the late leader's residence to pay his last respects to the departed leader.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda, and Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Giriraj Singh paid their respects to the departed leader.



The mortal remains of Paswan were taken to his residence here earlier in the morning from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he breathed his last on Thursday.

LJP chief and Ram Vilas' son, Chirag Paswan, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan among others were present at the AIIMS early morning today.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. His Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. (ANI)

