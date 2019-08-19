President Kovind pays tribute to Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma, the former president of India, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

Family members of Dr. Shanker Dayal Sharma along with officers and staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan were also present there to pay their respect on this occasion.

Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma was the ninth president of the country, serving from 1992 to 1997. Before assuming the office of President of India, he had also been the eighth vice-president of India and ex-officio Chairman of Rajya Sabha from September 3, 1987, to July 24, 1992. (ANI)

