President Kovind pays tribute to 'Father of Nation' on eve of Gandhi Jayanti

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind paid his tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatama Gandhi.

"On the occasion of the 152nd anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi, I pay tributes to him on behalf of a grateful nation," Kovind said in an official statement.

"Gandhi is especially known around the world for his non-violent movement and his birth anniversary is celebrated as non-violence day. He believed that non-violence is a philosophy, a principle and an experience that can be made the basis for the betterment of society. He made strenuous efforts for attaining Swaraj, removing untouchability, eradicating social evils, improving the economic condition of our farmers and women empowerment," further read the statement.

The statement added that Gandhi Jayanti is a special day for all Indians as it is an occasion to remember Gandhiji's struggles and sacrifice. "This occasion inspires us to resolve to work for the prosperity and development of our fellow citizens and country," it stated.

"Let us take a pledge that we will continue to strive for making India, a country of his dreams while adhering to his teachings, ideals and values," it added. (ANI)