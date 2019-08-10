President Kovind pays tribute to former president V V Giri on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind on Saturday paid floral tributes to Varahagiri Venkata Giri, former president of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

V V Giri was the fourth president of India and succeeded Zakir Husain at the position. He served as president from August 24, 1969, to August 24, 1974.

An acclaimed lawyer, who was closely associated with the labour and trade movement in the country throughout his career, Giri was awarded the highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 1975.

He served as the Union Minister of Labour from 1952 to 1954. He focused on a consultative approach between management and workers to resolve any disputes amongst them. His policy initiatives gave rise to the 'Giri approach' in Industrial dispute resolution.

Giri served as the governor of three states prior to being appointed as President of the country. He served as Governor of Uttar Pradesh (1957-1960), Kerala (1960-1965) and Karnataka (1965-1967).

He was elected as the third Vice President of India on May 13, 1967. (ANI)

