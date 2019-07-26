President Kovind pays tribute to Kargil war heroes at Srinagar's Badami Bagh Cantonment

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tribute at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas.

The President was earlier scheduled to visit Kargil War Memorial in Dras. However, the visit was called off due to bad weather.

A flypast by the fighter aircraft that took part in the Kargil war was also called off due to bad weather at Dras.

Earlier today, the President had hailed the grit and valour of the war heroes.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, he tweeted, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind!"

Indian Army is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War today to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year to mark India's triumph over Pakistan on this day in 1999. (ANI)