President Kovind pays tribute to S Radhakrishnan on Teachers' Day

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on his birth anniversary.



"President Kovind paid floral tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, former President of India, on his birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. #TeachersDay," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contribution to the field of education is exemplary.

The tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began in 1962 to honour the former president and all the teachers across the country. (ANI)

