President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise of Cong leader Virbhadra Singh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh, who passed away earlier today due to post-COVID complications.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Shri Virbhadra Singh Ji had a long political career, with rich administrative and legislative experience. He played a pivotal role in Himachal Pradesh and served the people of the state. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

President Kovind expressed condolences saying that his political career spanning six decades in his roles as chief minister and parliamentarian was marked by his commitment to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh.

"Sad to know that Shri Virbhadra Singh is no more. His political career spanning six decades in his roles as chief minister and parliamentarian was marked by his commitment to serve the people of Himachal Pradesh. Condolences to family and followers," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also expressed grief over the death of Virbhadra Singh and said that that this is an irreparable loss for the state, which will never be compensated.

Taking to Twitter he said that his contribution in the development of Himachal Pradesh is exemplary, which will never be forgotten.

"The news of the death of the senior leader of Himachal, respected Virbhadra Singh ji, who has been the Chief Minister of Devbhoomi Himachal for six times, is very saddening to all of us. This is an irreparable loss for Himachal, which will never be compensated. His contribution in the development of Himachal is exemplary, which will never be forgotten," tweeted Himachal CM.

He further said that the strong morale, determination and excellent work of Virbhadra Singh will always be inspiring for all of us.

"The strong morale, determination and excellent work of Shri Virbhadra Singh ji will always be inspiring for all of us. May God rest his virtuous soul at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family and followers in this difficult time," he added.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed condolences over the death of the former Chief Minister.

"We all have an irreparable loss due to the demise of former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Shri Virbhadra Singh ji, who had already established himself as giant mountains in politics and took the Devbhoomi Himachal to new heights. May God give place to Shri Virbhadra Singh ji in his feet. Humble tribute," tweeted the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to observe three days of state mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

The state mourning will be observed from July 8-10.

Earlier today, the mortal remains of the former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister brought to his residence in Shimla.

The Congress leader passed away earlier this morning at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. He had post-COVID issues like pneumonia. He also had diabetes and other health issues, the hospital said.

Singh, who is a nine-time MLA and five-time member of Parliament, served as Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister for six terms. He was 87. (ANI)