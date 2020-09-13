President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Calling his demise tragic, President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the passing away of former Union Minister and ex-RJD leader of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday.

"The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to ground, Raghuvansh Babu was a true stalwart with phenomenal understanding of rural India. With his Spartan and sagely lifestyle, he enriched public life. Condolences to his family and followers," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted from its official handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the loss of the departed leader and said Singh's demise left in the political sphere.

"Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country," he said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the demised of the former Union Minister,



"The demise of senior Bihar politician Raghuvansh Babu is deeply saddening. His entire life was devoted to the ideas of Lohia Ji (Ram Manohar Lohia) and Karpoori Thakur Ji. His dedication towards the welfare of the poor and deprived will always be remembered. I express my condolences to his family. Om Shanti," Shah wrote.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to express sadness on the demise of Singh and said a voice of farmer is lost forever.

"With the demise of Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh ji, a strong voice of the village and the farmer is lost forever. His service and dedication for the upliftment of villages and farmers and his struggle for social justice will always be remembered. My heartfelt tribute," Gandhi wrote.

Former Union Minister and ex-Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Sunday, where he was admitted and was being treated for post-COVID complications.

He was 74 years old.

The senior leader was admitted at AIIMS Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for some health complication. (ANI)

