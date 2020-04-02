President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Ram Navami

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm greetings to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Taking to Twitter, President wrote that the ideal life of Lord Rama gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warmth, and friendship.

He asked people to pledge to follow Lord Ram's teachings and build a glorious India.

"Come, on this festival of Ram Navami, let us pledge to follow Shri Ram's ideals in our lives and build a glorious India," he wrote in Hindi.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister too extended heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami.

"On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen. Jai Shree Ram!" he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished for everyone's health and good fortune.

"A strong symbol of India's faith and unwavering reverence -- Lord Shree Ram may bless and bring good health and good fortune to everyone," he tweeted.

Ramnavmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). However, India is under lockdown till April 14, following which, people have been instructed to maintain social distancing strictly to combat COVID- 19, which has infected over 1800 people so far. (ANI)