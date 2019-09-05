President Ram Nath Kovind (l) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind (l) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

President Kovind, PM Modi extend Teachers' Day greetings

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their greetings to the teaching community on the occasion of Teacher's Day.
In their messages on micro-blogging site Twitter, the President and the Prime Minister also paid tributes to former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor on his 131 birth anniversary.
"On Teachers' Day, I pay homage to Dr S Radhakrishnan and extend greetings to all our teachers. They infuse young minds with strong values and inspire them to be curious, to seek knowledge and to dream. Doing this, they contribute immensely towards nation-building," said President Kovind.
Sharing a video outlining the bond between teachers and their students, Prime Minister Modi said: "Teachers Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher and mentor, on his Jayanti."
Teacher's Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishna, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.
In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 09:01 IST

UP: Man thrashed by mob over suspicion of child-lifting, rescued...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A man was allegedly thrashed by a mob over suspicion of being a child-lifter in Kanpur's Om Purva area in Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Telangana yet to implement new Motor Vehicles Act

Hyderabad [Telangana], Sept 5 (ANI): Provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act are yet to be implemented in Telangana as the state transport order has not released an order in this regard till date.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:54 IST

Gujarat, Odisha likley to receive heavy rainfall today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sep 5 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Odisha for Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:43 IST

Action against journalist by Mirzapur DM is unjustified: BJP MLA...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Wednesday stated that Mirzapur District Magistrate's action against the journalist, who exposed the substandard mid-day meal at a primary school is "not justified".

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:43 IST

NRC has made many people foreigners in their own country: Tharoor

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said here on Wednesday that National Register of Citizens (NRC) has made "many people who have families, careers, properties in India suddenly a foreigner" in their own country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:29 IST

AP Cabinet gives nod for merger of APSRTC with state govt

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday announced a slew of decisions including the merger of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) with the state government, policy to curb sand mafia, financial assistance to those driving their

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 07:14 IST

Suburban harbour line services restored in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The suburban harbour line services have been restored here on Thursday morning, informed Central Railway.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 06:24 IST

Ganesha made up of 2 lakh bangles steals the show at this...

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A 30-feet-tall Lord Ganesha made up of around 2 lakh bangles is the new centre of attraction for devotees who are thronging in large numbers for the darshan of Bangle Ganesha here at Thummalagunta village as part of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festi

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 05:34 IST

Odisha: Headmaster molests class 8 girl; goes absconding

Baudhgarh (Odisha) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A class 8 girl was allegedly molested by the headmaster of her school on September 2 during Ganesh Puja celebrations. The accused who is absconding has been slammed with the POCSO Act and police is searching to trace his whereabouts.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 04:57 IST

Stringent action must be taken against erring ministers: MP...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Aidal Singh Kansana said on Wednesday that stringent action should be taken against those ministers who do not obey Chief Minister Kamal Nath and make comments that are different from the party line.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:40 IST

Maha rains: Schools, junior colleges to remain closed in Mumbai, Thane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): In view of the forecast of heavy rains, all schools and junior colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Konkan regions will remain closed on September 5, informed Maharashtra education minister Ashish Shelar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 03:12 IST

Darbhanga train fire doused, enquiry ordered

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): The Railways has ordered a Joint-Secretary level enquiry to ascertain the cause of the fire that broke out in the empty coach of Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar Sampark Kranti Superfast Express during shunting here on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl