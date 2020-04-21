President Kovind, PM Modi laud bureaucrats on Civil Services Day

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

Kovind said that civil services have played a key role in implementing policies and programs for public welfare.

"On Civil Services Day, greetings to all civil servants, past and present, and their families. Our civil services have played a key role in implementing policies and programs for public welfare," the President tweeted.

"In the present times too, the steel frame of our country, the civil service, has shown its strength and resolve in handling COVID-19 situation, with sensitivity and professionalism. Confident that our civil services will continue to serve in the best traditions of public service," the President said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the efforts of civil servants in combating COVID-19.

"Today, on Civil Services Day I convey greetings to all Civil Servants and their families. I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy," he tweeted.

The Prime Minister also shared his speech from Civil Services Day in 2018.

"On Civil Services Day, tributes to the great Sardar Patel, who envisioned our administrative framework and emphasised on building a system that is progress-oriented and compassionate. Sharing my speech from Civil Services Day in 2018," the Prime Minister tweeted. (ANI)