President Kovind, PM Modi, other leaders pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on 72nd death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders on Thursday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his 72nd death anniversary.

Offering tributes to the late leader, PM Modi said the ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country.

"A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

President Ram Nath Kovind visited Rajghat to pay homage to the Mahatma.

"In his final sacrifice, Gandhiji left a constant reminder for us: Unconditional love, especially for The Other. I am confident, more and more of us will discover Gandhiji's true message," the official twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post.

Among others who paid their tributes to the Father of the Nation at his resting place was former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also reached Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present.

Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani also offered homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Mahatma Gandhi, the man who led India to freedom from the British colonial rule, was assassinated on January 30, 1948. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse, who was against Gandhi's idea of partition.

Bapu, as he was lovingly called, played one of the most prominent roles in India's freedom struggle through non-violence and peaceful ways.

In India, five days are declared as Martyrs Day to honour those who laid down their lives for the country. Of these, the first day is January 30, when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated in 1948. (ANI)