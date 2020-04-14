President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Dalit icon and architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary.

The President said that Ambedkar strived for a society based on justice and equity.

"Tributes to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Our nation's icon and Chief Architect of the Constitution, he strived for a society based on justice and equity. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values, and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our lives," Kovind said in a tweet.

"A humble tribute to Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary from all the countrymen," Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also tweeted a video in which he said, "Babasaheb advocated humanity. He used to neglect any inhumane thing. After independence, he gave a new policy and vision to India. He used to raise issues related to equal rights and opportunities for all. He is our inspiration."

Ambedkar, commonly known as Babasaheb, dedicated his life to working for the upliftment of untouchables, women and labourers.

Born into a poor Dalit family on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar became independent India's first law minister, the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a founding father of the Republic of India.

He also campaigned against the social discrimination of Dalits and inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement in 1956. Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1990. (ANI)

