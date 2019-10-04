President Kovind presents Vayoshreshtha Samman

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday presented the Vayoshreshtha Samman--a scheme of National Awards for senior citizens of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

A press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "Speaking on the occasion, the President said that senior citizens are important parts of our social and national life. He noted that Central and State Governments are taking various steps - such as Ayushman Bharat, concessional rail fair, savings schemes for senior citizens, old age pensions - to make their lives easy."

According to the press release, the President said, "While appreciating the efforts made by governments and NGOs, we should also take some responsibilities at own level for our senior citizens."

"Together we must maintain an environment in which they have freedom of thoughts and expressions. We have to make them feel that their contributions are useful for family and society. This will give them a sense of self-satisfaction and their body and mind will remain healthy," he said.

The President said that the young generation should always remember that elder people symbolize our legacy and heritage. "By giving them due respect and help, youth can progress in their lives," he said.

He added that all generations should live in harmonious coexistence and keep our culture of joint family intact. "Nature has built an unbreakable relationship between each generation so that our experience, knowledge and skills can be transferred seamlessly to the next generations," he said.

Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Krishan Pal Gurjar. (ANI)

