President Kovind receives 21-gun-salute during 12th edition of Fleet Review at Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: Feb 21, 2022 10:11 IST


Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday embarked on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra and received 21-gun-salute during the 12th edition of President's Fleet Review at Eastern Naval Command at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event.

President Kovind reviewed the Indian Naval Fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines, and 55 aircraft.
The 12th edition of President's Fleet Review is being conducted at Visakhapatnam as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Earlier, President Kovind was accorded the Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Naval dockyard.
This is the twelfth Fleet Review and has a special significance that it is being conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the Nation.

The President's Yacht is an indigenously built Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Sumitra, which led the Presidential Column. The yacht was distinguished by the Ashoka Emblem on her side and flew the President's Standard on the Mast.
After a Ceremonial Guard of Honour and a 21 Gun Salute, the President embarked on the Presidential Yacht INS Sumitra sailed through 44 ships lined up at anchorage off Visakhapatnam.
The review had a combination of ships from the Indian Navy as well the Coast Guard. Ships from SCI and the Ministry of Earth Sciences also participated. In this most formal of naval ceremonials, each ship was dressed in full regalia saluted the President as he passed. (ANI)

