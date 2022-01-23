President Kovind remembers Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary; says his ideals, sacrifice will forever inspire Indians

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday remembered late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary and said that his ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire Indians.

"India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India -- Azad Hind -- make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian," President tweeted.

Paying tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to the nation.



"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Parakram Diwas. My respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," tweeted PM Modi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of renowned freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at the India Gate on Sunday.

Notably, the government last year declared that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.

The government announced that Netaji's birth anniversary that falls on January 23 would mark the start of Republic Day celebrations instead of a day later.

Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj. (ANI)

