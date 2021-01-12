President Kovind speaks to Goa CM, inquires about Shripad Naik's health

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday inquired about the health of Union Minister Shripad Naik, who sustained injuries in an accident.

The accident took place near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka on Monday. Naik along with his wife and personal assistant were on their way to Gokarna from Yellapur. His wife Vijaya Naik and the personal assistant died in the accident.

President Kovind spoke to Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant to inquire about the health of the Union Minister. He condoled the demise of Naik's wife and his personal aide and prayed for the speedy recovery of the Minister.

"Spoke to Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant to inquire about the health of Union Minister Sripad Y. Naik after a road accident that claimed lives of his wife Vijaya Naik and his personal aide. I convey my deepest condolence and pray for the speedy recovery of Shripad Y Naik," President's office tweeted.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also arrived Goa to inquire about the health of his deputy Naik.

The Goa Chief Minister has said that Naik is out of danger and in a stable condition. (ANI)