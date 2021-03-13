President Kovind takes part in 'Ganga Aarti' at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, along with his family, on Saturday participated in the 'Ganga Aarti' at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

He was accompanied by the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.



Kovind also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The President, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, arrived here earlier this morning and was welcomed by Patel and Adityanath at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

He will be visiting Chapki in the Sonbhadra district on Sunday and take part in Vanvasi Samagam and will also inaugurate the newly-constructed building of Seva Kunj Ashram.

On Monday, he will attend the inaugural session of the Jagran Forum on issues relating to the river Ganga, the environment and the culture of India in Varanasi. (ANI)