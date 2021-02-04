President Kovind to embark on 3-day visit to Karnataka, Andhra today

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a 3-day visit to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh today.



According to a Rashtrapati Bhavan's statement, the President will leave for Bengaluru this evening.



During his visit, the President will be addressing the valedictory function of the undergoing Aero India-21 at the Air Force Station in Bengaluru's Yalehanka.



"The President will visit Madikeri, Kodagu district of Karnataka on February 6 to inaugurate a Museum at the erstwhile ancestral house of General Thimayya," the statement further read.



Kovind will attend the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru on February 7.



He will also visit the Ashram of the Satsang Foundation in Madanapalle and Peepal Grove School at Sadum in Andhra Pradesh, before returning to the national capital on Sunday. (ANI)