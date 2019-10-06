President Kovind to embark on a 3-day visit to Karnataka on Oct 10

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka on October 10.

According to the schedule, President Kovind will first arrive in Mysuru where he will visit the royal palace and inaugurate the centenary celebration of the Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

He on October 11 will visit the Sree Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjanagud and Sree Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hills, which will be followed by attending the ground-breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, in Varuna village.

On the final day of his visit, the President will meet the Chief Justice and judges of the Karnataka High Court followed by a visit to the residence of former union minister and BJP leader late HN Ananth Kumar.

The President will also pay a visit to the Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana (S-VYASA) University at Jigani in Bengaluru Urban district before leaving for Ahmedabad. (ANI)

