President Kovind to inaugurate Surajkund crafts fair on Thursday

New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Haryana on Friday to inaugurate the 34th edition of Surajkund International Crafts Mela.

After the inauguration, the entry for general visitors to the fair will begin after 1 PM on Friday.

The event is held every year at Surajkund in Faridabad district.

Earlier in the day, DGP Manoj Yadav visited the fair ground and inspected security arrangement.

Haryana police have also launched Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to enhance the security of the fair.

This year, the Surajkund fair will go on till February 16 and will showcase regional and international crafts and traditions.

The Mela is organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism in collaboration with Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.

For the 34th Surajkund International Crafts Mela-2020, the state of Himachal Pradesh has been chosen to be the Theme State. At least 20 countries and all the states of India will be participating in the Mela. (ANI)