President Kovind to present President's Colour to Indian Naval Aviation on Sept 6

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will present President's Colour to the Indian Naval Aviation at a function at INS Hansa at Dabolim On September 6.

He will visit Goa from September 5 to September 7.

The President's Colour is the highest honour bestowed on a military unit in recognition of its exceptional service to the nation.

During the occasion, a special day cover will be released by the postal department.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, several other civil and military dignitaries will be present for the event.

The Indian Navy was the first amongst the Indian Armed Forces to be awarded the President's Colour on 27 May 1951 by Dr Rajendra Prasad, the then President of India.






