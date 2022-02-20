President Kovind to visit Assam on Feb 25-27, will inaugurate year-long birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Borphukan

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 20 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a year-long celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan in Guwahati on Friday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday made the announcement that President will visit the state on a three-day visit from February 25 to 28.

"On February 25, the President of India will inaugurate the year-long celebration of 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati," said Sarma.

"The Assam government has decided to set up a beautiful war memorial at Dadara in Kamrup district as a part of the state government's rich tributes to the devotion, dedication, martyrdom of the soldiers of Alaboi battle where the Assamese soldiers belonging to different caste and creed put up a brave resistance against the Mughals and the President of India will also lay the foundation stone of Alaboi battle war memorial. Apart from it, the President of India will also lay the foundation stone of Lachit Borphukan maidam in Jorhat which will be reconstructed with new design," he added.

During his 3-day-long visit, the President of India will visit Tezpur on February 26 and he will take part in the convocation programme of Central University, Tezpur.

The Assam Chief Minister also said that on February 26 evening, the President of India will visit Kaziranga National Park and he will take a jeep safari in the World Heritage site.

"He will also review the various initiatives taken by the Assam government on conservation of Kaziranga including the elevated corridor, measures for the preservation of the history of Kaziranga. On February 27, the President of India will leave for New Delhi," Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister further said that another programme of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan will be held in New Delhi and the state government will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend that programme.

Assam CM also informed that programmes to commemorate Lachit Borphukan birth anniversary will be held in Mumbai and Ahmadabad where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah will be invited, respectively.

Further sharing the infinitives taken by the state government, Sarma said "Assam government will complete the construction works of the war memorial and maidam within a year and will produce a world-class documentary on the life and works of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan."

The state Education Department, Cultural department and DIPR, will organize many programmes during the year-long celebration. (ANI)