President Kovind to visit Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat from Oct 9 to 13

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind is embarking on a five-day visit to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat from Wednesday.

During his visit to the three states between October 9 to 13, the President will be participating in various official engagements.

According to the tour itinerary, the President will leave for Maharashtra today and will present colour to the Army Aviation Corps in Nashik on October 10. He will also visit the School of Artillery, Deolali, Nashik on the same day.

On October 10, Kovind will also attend the birth centenary celebrations of Maharaja Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar of Mysore in Karnataka. Thereafter, the president on October 11 will lay the foundation stone for the campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research at Varuna Village, Mysuru.

He will also pay a visit to Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Sansthana in Bengaluru on October 12.

In Gujarat, the President will visit Shri Mahaveer Jain Aradhna Kendra in Koba on the last day of his tour- October 13. (ANI)

