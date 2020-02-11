President Kovind to visit Maharashtra on Feb 12, 13

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will make a two-day visit to Maharashtra's Pune and Lonavala on February 12 and 13.

As per President Kovind's programme itinerary, he will grace and address the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Bank Management in Pune on February 12, said Press Secretary to the President Ajay Kumar Singh.

On February 13, the President will present 'Colour' to the INS Shivaji in Lonavala, he added. (ANI)