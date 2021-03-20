President Kovind to visit Odisha from March 20 to 22

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22 to grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela and inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital in Rourkela Steel Plant, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

He will reach Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha from March 20 to 22, 2021. In the evening of March 20, 2021, the President will reach Bhubaneswar," said the President's Secretariat.



On March 21, 2021, the President will grace the 18th annual convocation of NIT Rourkela. On the same day, he will also inaugurate a Super Specialty Hospital in the Rourkela Steel Plant.

On March 22, 2021, he will visit the India Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark, before returning to New Delhi.

Earlier, he had visited Uttar Pradesh from March 13 to 15. (ANI)

