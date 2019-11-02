President Kovind to visit Sikkim, Meghalaya beginning from today

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a three-day visit to Sikkim and Meghalaya beginning from Saturday.
A press communique issued from President Secretariat said, "On November 3, the President will grace the 5th convocation of Sikkim University in Gangtok."
On November 4, he will grace the 26th convocation of the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya's Shillong. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:27 IST
