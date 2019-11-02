President Kovind to visit Sikkim, Meghalaya beginning from today

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 04:11 IST

When other states suffering from economic slowdown, situation...

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has said when most of the states are suffering from the economic slowdown and unemployment, the situation is under control to an extent in Chhattisgarh due to the efforts of Congress-led government in the state.