President Kovind to visit Telangana, Puducherry, Kanyakumari from Dec 20-28

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit the southern India from December 20 to 28.

According to an official release, on December 22, while in Hyderabad, the President will launch a mobile app of the Indian Red Cross Society of Telangana State Branch at a function in Raj Bhavan.

On December 23 the President will visit Puducherry where he will address the 27th annual convocation of the Pondicherry University.

The following day, President Kovind will visit the Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Vivekananda Kendra in Kanniyakumari.

On December 27 the President will host a reception for senior dignitaries, including ministers, officials, leading citizens, academics, etc. at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, Secunderabad. (ANI)

