File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind

President Kovind to visit Tirumala on July 13, 14

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:30 IST

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Tirumala on July 13 and 14.
Chittoor district collector Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta said all necessary arrangements are being made ahead of the President's visit to the temple town.
In view of the visit, a coordination meeting was convened at Tirumala Tirupati discuss the arrangements.
Among those in attendance during the meeting were Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Basant Kumar, Chief Security and Vigilance Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jetty, SP Anburajan, Joint collector D Markandeyulu, and Sub-collector Dr Mahesh Kumar.
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:50 IST

