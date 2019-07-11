President Kovind to visit Tirumala on July 13, 14

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to pay a two-day visit to Tirumala on July 13 and 14.

Chittoor district collector Dr Narayan Bharat Gupta said all necessary arrangements are being made ahead of the President's visit to the temple town.

In view of the visit, a coordination meeting was convened at Tirumala Tirupati discuss the arrangements.

Among those in attendance during the meeting were Joint Executive Officer (JEO) Basant Kumar, Chief Security and Vigilance Officer (CVSO) Gopinath Jetty, SP Anburajan, Joint collector D Markandeyulu, and Sub-collector Dr Mahesh Kumar.

