President Kovind, Vice President Naidu remember Guru Gobind Singh's life, teachings on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that his life and teaching continue to aspire everyone.

"Homage to Guru Gobind Singh Ji on his birth anniversary. He devoted his life to serving the people and upholding the values of truth, justice and compassion. The life and teachings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire us," Kovind tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended his greetings to the people of India on this occasion.

"Greetings to fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti today. Throughout his life, Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji stood up against injustice. His teachings transcend time and will remain relevant for all times," Naidu tweeted.

"May his teachings inspire us to be better human beings and guide the humanity to serve the needy, poor and downtrodden," he added.

Guru Gobind Singh is the 10th Guru of Sikhism who was born in Patna on this day. His birth anniversary is celebrated with much joy and fervour across the world where devotees visit Gurudwaras and take part in religious activities to mark the day. The day is also dedicated to serving poor and underprivileged as directed in the teachings of the holy Guru. (ANI)