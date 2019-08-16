President Kovind visits Jaitley at AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday visited BJP leader Arun Jaitley at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here where the former Union Finance Minister is undergoing treatment.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey also visited Jaitley at the AIIMS.

Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS on August 9 due to breathing problems.

Soon after he was admitted on August 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also visited Jaitley at the hospital.

In May this year, shortly after the BJP came back to power with a thumping majority, the 66-year-old had opted out of the new Cabinet citing his poor health condition. (ANI)

