President Kovind, VP Naidu extend greetings to citizens on Holi

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival of colours infuses positive energy in everyone's life and makes the spirit of nation-building stronger.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all our fellow Indians, living in the country and abroad.

He further said, "Holi - the festival of colours, marks the onset of spring season, bringing joy and zeal in our lives. This festival is a living example of social harmony and togetherness. Children, youth, men and women of all ages and backgrounds celebrate this festival with full enthusiasm."

"I wish that this festival of colours infuses positive energy in everyone's life and makes the spirit of nation-building stronger," he added.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the people on the occasion and said, "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Holi - the festival of colours."

He further said, "Celebrated with traditional fervour and enthusiasm throughout the country, Holi is a time for family and friends to come together and rejoice in the spirit of spontaneous, joyful celebration of life. The lighting of the bonfire on the eve of Holi symbolizes the triumph of virtue over evil."

"On the auspicious occasion of Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together. May this festival bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives," added the Vice President.

Meanwhile, people across different parts of the country participated in 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday. Holika Dahan or Choti Holi is a major part of this festival. This traditional ritual involves the burning of an effigy of a mythical demoness named Holika.

It is an important ritual that precedes Holi which is celebrated on the full moon night of the Phalgun month, according to the Hindu calendar. According to mythology, it's a way of celebrating Lord Vishnu's act of vanquishing Holika.

In Delhi, people were seen participating in Holika Dahan in Gol Market area.





In West Bengal people were seen performing the ritual in the Kankurgachi area of Kolkata. Also, Durbar Mahila Coordination Committee, the largest organization of sex workers celebrated Holi in the red-light area in Sonagachi, Kolkata.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his wife Sadhna Singh, participated in 'Holika Dahan' at Second Stop in Bhopal on Thursday night.



'Holika Dahan' was performed hours ahead of Holi in Ranchi, Jharkhand.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also performed Holi 'poojan' and 'Holika Dahan' at his residence in Jaipur.



Earlier today, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath attended a function on the occasion of Holika Dahan in Gorakhpur.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. (ANI)

